Senate Appropriations Approves $175 Million for Gotion

The highly debated EV battery plant in Mecosta County clears another hurdle after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved $175 million dollars of taxpayer money to go toward the project.

The money was transferred from the state coffers to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to be used to build up the work site for the Gotion project in Mecosta’s Green Township.

Now, the legislature’s role in the project is done.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would see this public outcry and not take it seriously,” said Sen. John Damoose, a Republican from Harbor Springs.

The final step in the legislature’s role in the Gotion saga finished Thursday after they approved $175 million of taxpayer money to the project. This comes after months of protest and pushback from all over.

“Our meetings, we’ve been able to determine that roughly 25% of the people are from the township, about 25% are from Mecosta County, and most of the rest of them would have to use Google Maps to even find us,” testified Green Township Supervisor Jim Chapman.

The vote was supposed to happen last week but the committee wanted more information.

“The MEDC did pass over information on environmental impact, also national security concerns,” said Appropriations Chair Sen. Sarah Anthony, Democrat from Detroit. “So when you saw the delay last week, it really was for us to do more fact finding.”

Now that the committee has approved this money, the MEDC hasn’t quite finalized the deal for Gotion. The MEDC still has a chance to not give them the money, if certain expectations aren’t met, so there’s still time for more checks and due diligence to be done.

“We have to be very, very careful in what we invest in,” said Sen. Damoose, “I thought this was the wrong project.”

The final vote was 10-9 with three Democrats joining all Republicans against the plan, a sign that the comfort with the plan is still weak.

“I think that it is a point of privilege for individuals to say that good paying jobs for a rural, very low income area should not be considered with due diligence,” said Sen. Anthony, a Democrat. “But the reality is that if we’re not also interested in rural jobs and actually revitalizing this economy, I don’t know what else to say about that.”

There will continue to be push back probably until shovels hit dirt, worries of environmental issues, wage levels and Chinese involvement.

“If you choose to give these funds to Gotion, you are a Benedict Arnold,” said Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo. “You are a traitor to this republic, you are a traitor to your children’s future.”

“I’m very suspicious of Chinese investment in the United States,” said Damoose, “But we need to be rational.”