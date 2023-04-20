New Things Coming to Bellaire Youth Initiative in Antrim County

A benefit in Alden is helping out local kids in Antrim County.

The PK Store in downtown Alden is shutting down and final sales are happening April 28 and 29, and then again on May 5 and 6.

All proceeds from these sales will go to help the Bellaire Youth Initiative.

The youth initiative offers several free activities for kids in Antrim County, and for the first time in the county’s history this includes free swimming lessons.

These swimming lessons start in May for first through fifth grades at the Shanty Creek Resort.

“This is so important. We live with all of these lakes around here, and we want to make sure that we never, ever lose another child in the water,” Dee Lynch, Bellaire Youth Initiative President, said.

For more information about the sales happening at the PK Store, click here.

And if you would like to register for the swimming lessons, click here.