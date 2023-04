MTM On The Road: Smooth Like Bread and Butter at Bay Bread Company-6:45

Bay Bread Company in Traverse City has two new owners as of October 2022.

The company prepares over 40 kinds of bread baked daily.

Some of the mixing and prepping takes up to 24 hours to make a delicious loaves full of flavor!

There’s nothing better than smelling the aroma of freshly baked food, it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread!

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are learning how to bake their famous bread.

