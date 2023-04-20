Meals on Mission: Whitefish Paupiette

With spring here, it’s time to look for recipes that bring in lighter ingredients. Chef John Clements is getting ready for grand opening day at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island with this Whitefish Paupiette with vegetable and grains.

Ingredients:

Whitefish

Zucchini

Summer Squash

Carrots

Grains (such as rice)

Parchment Paper

Shallot

Lemon Juice

Directions:

Start by slicing vegetables into “match sticks” to make a colorful mix.

Trim belly fat off the fish fillet, and trim off a little bit of the tip. Make sure there are no bones. Slice the fillet in half after removing the tips. You can leave the skin on so that it holds together.

Place the pieces onto separate pieces of parchment paper. Add a slice of compound butter made of butter, dill and shallot to the top of each slice, along with some of the vegetables.

Wrap up and fully close the parchment paper around the items. Place in the oven at 350° and let cook for about 12 minutes.

While the fish cools, add the base of cooked multi-grain mix to a plate. Top with the fish and vegetables. Serve.











