Mason County Central School District Asking for Voters to Approve Bond Proposal

A Northern Michigan school district is once again asking voters to approve funding for what they say are needed improvements after the bond proposal they introduced last year failed.

The Mason County Central School District said they came up with a better bond proposal this time and are asking for about $31 million.

The Superintendent of Mason County Central School District, Jeff Mount, said that’s less than the nearly $34 million bond they tried to get voters to approve last May.

“We need to catch up. And our kids deserve equal, equal facilities, equal education. And it makes it kind of bad if we don’t do something, we are going to be falling behind,” said Mount.

The district says it’s more than just keeping up with the Joneses.

Mount, said security is one area they are hoping to make improvements.

“We had Columbine. We had things like that. It started triggering this need for safety. And it changed what we do and how we do it. And so, you know, back in the day, we didn’t, we didn’t need a vestibule. We just can’t have an open environment like that anymore,” said Mount.

The district is also hoping to make other safety improvements for drop-off and pickup of students.

“We’ve had too many close calls, so we really want to check that routing, Maybe add some different routes so we can separate our busses from our parent, pick up and drop off and our pedestrians,” said Mount.

Mason County Central also hopes to fund a new community events center and auditorium.

“Our kids go out and they do, they travel around the state for forensics, they go to different competitions across the state for band festivals, for athletics. And they see the facilities across the state and they come back and ask, ‘why don’t we have those things?’” Mount said..

The district said they feel like they have a better chance this time around because they got more input from the community.

The new bond would cost homeowners $160 per year for every $100,000 of taxable value. The district also said it has had a pretty serious ad campaign this time. They also posted the bond information online.

“And of course, you know, the old school model of putting things in the paper and, you know, sending postcards at home. But the social media touch and the personal phone calls, I think will really make a difference that we did not have last year,” said Mount.