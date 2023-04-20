How To Make an Ant Farm for Dirt Cheap

Want to get your kids interested in the Earth without spending big bucks? Think small. Like ant-size small.

For the price of a couple of dollar-store jars (or for free if you reuse jelly or pasta sauce jars or something similar), you can make a fun ant farm at home.

One warning before we begin: Ant farms are safe, fun and educational, but if your child is prone to knocking things over, you might want to keep the farm somewhere super safe. If the jar breaks and the ants get out, you could wind up with an infestation!

Now on to the Earth Day project!

Supplies needed:

1 big jar

1 small jar that fits inside the big jar, with room on the sides for dirt

Dirt (a mixture of sand and dirt works best)

Small piece of a sponge or a cotton ball

Ants

Something to poke holes in the jar lid

Scraps of food

Step 1

Put the small jar inside the big jar. The small jar should have a lid on it. The small jar is to help you better see what the ants are doing. The large jar also needs a lid, and you need to poke small holes in it so the ants can breathe. If you accidentally make holes too big, and you think the ants might escape, just put a piece of cloth over the jar opening before screwing on the lid.

Step 2

Collect sand and dirt – or just dirt if you don’t have any sand – and fill in the area around the smaller jar. Fill it up almost to the top of the larger jar.

Step 3

Head outside and find some ants - but make sure they’re not fire ants! Collect them in a jar or something you can easily tip and coax them out of.

Step 4

Add a damp piece of sponge or cotton ball on top of the soil. This helps with humidity and keeps the soil from drying out too fast. If the soil does get really dry, add a little bit of water to the soil. Not too much, or the ants could drown.

Step 5

Feed them! Ants love sweet things (and really, who doesn’t!), or give them some bread crumbs or other food scraps.

Step 6

Watch and enjoy learning about how ants make tunnels, and how they live!

Tips