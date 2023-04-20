Hook & Hunting: Wild Mushroom Clinic Coming to Cadillac

If you enjoy heading out in nature and finding wild mushrooms, there is a clinic for you coming up in Cadillac.

On May 7 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, you can participate in the Wild Mushroom Clinic.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be there to explain how you can identify a variety of Michigan’s edible and wild mushrooms.

They will also be sharing some tips on where you could start looking, and proper handling techniques for the mushrooms.

The clinic will start in the classroom before moving to the woods nearby.

If you would like to participate there is a $55 cost.