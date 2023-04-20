Hook & Hunting: First Upper Peninsula Winner Announced for Pure Michigan Hunt

The Michigan DNR has awarded the 2023 Pure Michigan Hunt Winners.

The winners had to purchase applications that go to helping enhance Michigan’s wildlife habitats.

Richard Austin and Nathan Whitmore from southwest Michigan were the winners this year. Robert Beaudry from the Upper Peninsula also won, making him the first winner of the Pure Michigan Hunt from the U.P.

All three of the winners will get a license to hunt elk, bear, spring and fall turkey and antlerless deer.

They will also get first pick at a managed waterfowl area for a reserved hunt.

2022 was also a record year for the Pure Michigan Hunt Program since nearly 77,000 applications were purchased by more than 27,000 applicants.