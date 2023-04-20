Great Lakes Environmental Festival Returns With Exciting Exhibits

Established in 2008, the Great Lakes Environmental Festival’s purpose is to promote community activities, media and displays to involve the public, especially students and educators, in environmental stewardship.

The festival’s mission is to “Provide awareness which leads to action by people to better manage the environment.”

It’s all happening in Manistee from Friday, Apr. 21 to Saturday, Apr. 22. There will be lectures, electric vehicle expos, and exhibits. It’s free to attend.

Dr. Stephanie Baiyasai-Kozicki and Ziggy Kozicki are here to tell us more about what you can expect.