Gray Sisters Cherishing Their Year Together With Evart Athletics

EVART - From the volleyball and basketball courts to the softball diamond, sisters Addysen and Kyrah Gray have been everywhere for Evart athletics this school year.

Kyrah Gray is a freshman for the Wildcats who has been a key contributor on varsity in volleyball, basketball and softball. Her sister Addysen Gray is a senior who has racked up a laundry list of accomplishments in multiple sports at Evart, from scoring over 1,000 career points in basketball to leading the softball team to a state runner-up finish last season.

“I wish we had more time to play together but having one year is a good experience with her,” said Kyrah.

Addysen has helped her younger sister adjust to the varsity level in all three sports and the two of them are leading the way for the 9-0 Evart softball team this spring. The sisters are the team’s top two pitchers and are staples at the top of the Wildcats lineup card.

“She makes it so I never get down on myself and always keeps my confidence up and just never lets me drop,” said Kyrah.

“It’s helped me a lot just to know I have someone supporting me, talking to me and having my back. So it’s just been really helpful and fun,” said Addysen.

Kyrah said her love of softball actually stems from watching her big sister play and Evart head coach Amanda Brown remembers where it all started for Addysen.

“I’ll never forget Addy, I was her first coach-pitch coach and she walked up to the field. She had goggles on and a bat bag that was as big as she was and she was fierce then,” said Brown. “It hasn’t changed.”

This softball season will put a bow on a terrific high school career for Addysen. She said getting the chance to play her senior year with Kyrah alongside has been something she’ll always cherish.

“I’m glad we got to play a year together,” she said. “I wish we could play more but it’s definitely fun and it’s definitely memorable.”