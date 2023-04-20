Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Awarded 2023 Fire Chief of the Year

A prominent member of the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department has been given a major achievement.

Chief Patrick Parker was selected as Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs’ 2023 Fire Chief of the Year.

Parker has been in the fire service since 1983 and a fire chief since 2006.

He’s been a part of many major changes to the fire department, including it’s change from a volunteer to a career department.

“I just think that the citizens of our townships are proud of their fire departments, and in doing so, they are proud of the chiefs that leads it as well. So I can’t thank the community enough and I can’t thank my peers at the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs as well for this honor,” Parker said.

Chief Parker was recognized last week at the MAFC Midwest Fire Rescue Expo in Novi.