Give Local Isabella Raises Funds for the Community Over 24 Hours

Give Local Isabella is a 24-hour community-wide fundraising event hosted by the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation.

Held once a year on the first Tuesday in May, Give Local Isabella engages hundreds of community members in supporting the long-term financial sustainability of their favorite local charitable organizations. Nonprofit organizations raise dollars in a dynamic, digital format while also expanding community interest in their missions.

Plus, throughout the day, participating nonprofits have chances to compete for matching funds and prizes. Join us on May 2, 2023 for the fun!

Here to tell us more about Give Local Isabella is communication and donor stewardship officer, Terrence Stallworth Jr.