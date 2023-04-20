Free Water Filters for Schools/Child Care Centers Coming in New Bill

For the past four years, a bill package has been working through Lansing to offer free water filters for every school and child care center in the state.

The bills gotten as far as even getting the needed funding included in last year’s budget, but it never got a full vote to approve.

So in the new legislative session, the bill’s original sponsor Rep. Curt VanderWall of Ludington, is pushing it again with the hopes it will be fast tracked and done by the end of the year.

“It’s already paid for. It’s already in our current budget this year and so we really don’t have much of a hurdle to get it done,” said VanderWall. “We just needed to clean up a little bit of the language and as we planned. I spoke to the Chair and we hope to have that done in the next week or two.”

Testimony on the bills was pushed Thursday for clerical issues but expected to be held next week.