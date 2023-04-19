When Will Warm Temperatures Return?

Last week, Michiganders reveled in the warm air and sunshine. The warm air pushed in from the southwest thanks to a dominant ridge and high pressure over the Eastern United States. That warm air helped break several records for daytime highs, as the thermometer pushed into the 80s. Traverse City set a new record on April 14 when the Cherry Capital Airport recorded a high temperature of 86°.

The weather quickly changed on Sunday as a cold front pushed through, dropping the nice temperatures below average into the chilly 30s and 40s. Temperatures on the cooler side are expected to stick around through the last week of April and into May.

CPC Temperature Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center’s most recent outlook puts much of Northern Michigan in an area of 70% chance of seeing below-average temperatures for the final days of April. Looking ahead, temperatures won’t be far off from normal with temperatures across Northern Michigan ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

The April average normal high temperatures in locations throughout Northern Michigan range from 47° in Sault Ste. Marie to 55° in Fremont.

By the beginning of May, the chances are higher for closer-to-average temperatures, with at least a 33-40% chance of below-average temperatures. That is welcome news for locations like West Branch, where the average high temperature on May 1 is 60°, according to 1991-2020 data. The average high bumps up to 65° by May 10 for the West Branch area.

While the chances are trending to be below average, highs in the 60s and low 70s will be more common as we head into May.

CPC Precipitation Outlook

For precipitation, it is the same story, as both the U.P. and L.P. have up to a 40% chance of seeing a below-normal amount of wet weather for this time of year.

Places like Charlevoix typically see 2.92 inches of precipitation in April, with an average of 0.55 inches falling between April 24 and April 28, and an average of 0.82 inches between April 26 and May 2. So far this month, the area has measured a total of 2.03 inches of rainfall.

As we head into planting season, the potential for drier weather can be good news for farmers. Dry ground allows them to get into their fields without issue, but as we head into the growing season, below-average precipitation trends can lead to drought concerns and increased fire risk.

