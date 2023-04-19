Traverse City Light and Power Announces Three Winners for Their Community Investment Grants

An organization in Northern Michigan is continuing to do their part to help their community.

Traverse City Light and Power recently announced the recipients of their Community Investment Grants.

They awarded three agencies, totaling to just over $56,000 with their Community Investment Program.

The money went to Child and Family Services, the Botanical Garden Society and Groundwork Center.

TCLP donates to entities that support community development, natural resources and energy-related educational programs.

“We are a municipally owned electric utility, so we serve Traverse City proper and some outlying areas. And so we’re owned by this community. And so TCLP strives to give back to the community, invest in the community, and allocate some of our resources towards making this community better,” Kelli Schroder, the TCLP Customer and Employee Relations Manager, said.

The next grant application period is from May 1 to July 31.