Runaway Hospital Patient Locks Homeowners Out of Their Home, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old man court ordered to be at Munson Hospital ran away from the Grayling hospital on April 15, officials said.

The man walked to a relative’s home in Grayling Township where he then locked them out of their own home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Grayling Public Safety, and Michigan State Police were talking to the homeowners, the man was seen holding a large knife. In the past, the man had made comments about harming the police, according to the homeowners.

Law enforcement on scene requested more assistance, leading to the man barricading himself inside the house as more deputies and troopers arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team (NMERT) was contacted for negotiators to arrive on scene. Negotiators from Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office tried contacting the male repeatedly and he would not respond. Members of NMERT utilized a Bearcat, other tactical equipment, and negotiators to resolve the incident peacefully. The man came out of the home and was taken into protective custody back to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, and at this time no further information can be released, including the names of the parties involved.