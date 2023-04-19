MTM On The Road: Dipping the Brush at Handz on Art-6:45

Handz On Art in Traverse City is all about adding more color to the world.

In fact, they’ve been offering the community creative pottery to design for 25 years.

The studio is a walk-in basis with no reservations necessary and has activities for many friends, families, and even couples to join in on.

There is no such thing as an unartistic person at Handz On Art. They have options for beginners, children, and even if you wanted to look at pieces for your own home.

The paint brush is on your canvas, it’s just your decision to pick it up and show up!

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting an exclusive look inside the shop with all its creative pottery.

