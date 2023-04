Skid Steer and Trailer

Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post are asking for your help finding whoever stole a trailer and skid steer loader last summer from the Kaleva area in Manistee County.

MSP says the skid steer was a 1986 red and grey Gehl SL6620. The trailer was an older, black, double-axle flatbed. When it was stolen, it had Michigan plates, number E668290.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.