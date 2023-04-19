Cedarville-DeTour Public Schools Sports Co-Op in Jeopardy

The Cedarville-DeTour Public Schools co-op might be in jeopardy after it was voted by the Cedarville School Board to end.

In Monday’s board meeting, there was a motion by a board member to end the co-op agreement between Cedarville and DeTour.

It was voted in a 5-2 favor.

The schools are located about 22 miles apart in the far eastern Upper Peninsula, and have been a co-op for sports for the past two years. There is one more year left in the contract.

DeTour Superintendent Robert Vaught thinks the co-op will continue once there is further discussion.

“There have been some hiccups and we have been trying to work through them and I think we will be fine and dandy once this is all done,” Vaught said. “We gotta work through some things. This is for the kids and when adults get involved and sideline somethings or sway it somewhere or another, it is up to us to make sure we recollect ourselves and gather ourselves and say who is this really for?”

There will be an athletic committee meeting Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cedarville High School library to discuss the future of the co-op. The public is encouraged to attend.