Traverse City West High School Heads to Houston for First Robotics World Championship

Michigan is being represented incredibly well in the robotics world.

Eighty-six school teams from around the state will be competing at the first robotics world championship in Houston. A few schools from the Grand Traverse Region are headed down, including Traverse City West High School’s FRC Team 3767.

Moomers Ice Cream helped out with a fundraiser for the team to quickly raise funds for the trip.

The world championship starts Wednesday and ends April 22.