Suspected Meth Dealers With Multiple Outstanding Warrants Arrested

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE) says they arrested two people in Otsego County for dealing meth on Apr. 13.

SANE detectives and Gaylord City K9 officers searched a car after they say the two people inside bought meth. They found 19 grams of meth, suboxone (an opioid), and packaging materials. Lucas Hickey, 41, and Melanie Moore, 41, were both arrested.

Hickey was arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine, PWID Methamphetamine, Possession of Suboxone, Improper Registration Plate, and No Insurance. He also has outstanding warrants in Montmorency County for drugs and weapons charges, in Presque Isle County for failure to appear for assault and battery charges, and in Cheboygan County for child support.

Moore was arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine, PWID Methamphetamine, Smuggling Contraband (methamphetamine) Into a Jail, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. She also has an outstanding warrant in Otsego County for failure to appear for retail fraud.

Hickey and Moore were taken to the Otsego County Jail.



