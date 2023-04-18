One Man Arrested for Felonious Assault After 7 Hour Standoff in Roscommon County

The Roscommon Sheriff’s Office says a 63-year-old Roscommon County man has been arrested for Felonious Assault after allegedly threatening to kill his neighbors with a handgun.

On Monday, deputies were sent to a house in Roscommon Township after reports of a felonious assault. Deputies say that during an ongoing neighbor dispute, the man allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at his neighbors and threatened to kill them.

When the deputies arrived, the man continued to act very aggressively with them. Due to this, deputies evacuated the victims from their house and set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home where they tried to persuade him to voluntarily surrender.

Advertisement

The man did not comply with the officers, and instead started to threaten them, the sheriff office says.

The Northern Michigan Mutual Emergency Aid Response Team arrived to the scene to help bring a peaceful resolution to the stand-off. Deputies say the stand-off continued for seven hours before operators from NMMA ERT were able to bring him into custody.

Deputies say that he was transported to the nearest hospital for medical treatment before going to the Roscommon County Jail.

The Roscommon County Prosecutor has charged him with two counts of Felonious Assault and he is pending arraignment at this time.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office was given assistance by Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Teams, the Denton Township Police Department, Houghton Lake EMS, the Roscommon Township Fire and Roscommon County Victim Services.