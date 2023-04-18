Northwest Education Services Offering Aviation Maintenance Program

Northwest Education Services is excited for a new venture.

They’re starting a new Aviation Maintenance Program at the Career Tech Center in Traverse City this fall.

Students in the program can expect to learn about airframe, landing gear, physics of flight and more. Over 100 students have expressed an interest in the program so far, and they expect to have full classrooms when it begins.

Despite this, Northwest ED is still looking for qualified individuals to lead the program.

The Career Tech Center says this opens up new avenues for current and future students.

“We’ve got many students talking about those opportunities that exist, students that may be in an existing program that they felt that the need to come here because it offered them something. Then they hear about the aviation field and they’ve got a mechanical aptitude. So it gives them that opportunity to look at a broader field base within the mechanical field,” Patrick Lamb, the Northwest Education Career Tech Assistant Superintendent, said.

The official announcement for the program is Wednesday morning.

And if you would like to register for the program, click here.