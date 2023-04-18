Northern Michigan Career Tech Center Reminds Students the Dangers Of Distracted Driving

A Northern Michigan career tech center is hoping to put the brakes on distracted driving-with a little help from a powerful ad campaign.

The Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center is sending a strong message to its students by using a smashed-up car.

The car was donated by Peterson Standard in Cadillac. The school’s principal, Jason Traviss, said it’s something they’ve done the past few years as a visual reminder to the students.

It’s right in front of the school, a perfect spot for students to see it every day as they enter and leave the building.

Traviss said with prom season and graduation right around the corner it just makes sense to remind them of the dangers of distracted driving.

“Life is precious, and we want to make good memories. And one way for good memories to become bad ones is if destructive decisions are made before driving,” said Traviss.

The Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center said the dangers teens deal with the most is texting and driving and also driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They said if they can help even one student make better choices, the visual reminder is a success.