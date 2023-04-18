MTM On The Road: Training Dogs Fur Real

A dog trained well can be a man’s best friend and Dog Training Elite helps make that happen.

Dog Training Elite in Traverse City has been providing the community training services for 40 years.

The family-owned company is very unique and accommodates to your specific dog training needs. Unlike most dog-training companies, they will train your dog in your very own home!

They will serve all breeds, all sizes, and all ages.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are in Traverse City learning how to train dogs with specific commands.







