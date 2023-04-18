Help Prevent Oak Wilt by Waiting to Prune Your Trees Until Summer

The DNR says you can prevent oak wilt disease by not pruning your oak trees between now and July 15.

Oak wilt was first confirmed in Michigan in the early 1950′s. Trees will suddenly start to wilt from the top down, shedding their leaves. If untreated, the disease will move from tree to tree though the root system.

As more trees die, beetles can also pick up the fungal spores and spread the oak wilt to new areas.

Oak trees with wounds in their bark are more likely to catch oak wilt, so waiting to prune them until after the high-risk season can help.

If any of your oak trees get damaged between Apr. 15 and July 15, the DNR says to immediately cover the wounds with tree wound paint or latex-based paint (this is only recommended for oaks, not other tree species).

You should report any oak wilt in your area on the DNR’s interactive map.