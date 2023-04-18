Gun Rights Groups Sue Legislature Over Gun Reform Laws

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two major gun reform bills into law. But now the question is, were they fairly questioned while getting approved for the governor’s desk?

Not according to two pro-gun groups who filed a lawsuit against the legislature for failing to follow the Open Meetings Act during the committee process. The lawsuit cannot overturn the signed bills but can impact every other bill going forward.

“If you can’t withstand the other side at least speaking, how confident are you and what you’re doing?” said Tom Lambert, founder of MI Open Carry.

Advertisement

His group, and Great Lakes Gun Rights, say the Open Meetings Act was violated during the committee process for the safe storage and universal background check bills.

He says the OMA states everyone should have a fair shot to speak at committee hearings.

“However, at a lot of the committee hearings, the committee chair only allowed one side of the debate to speak,” said Lambert. “It’s not even an issue of, ‘well, we had a lot of people on one side and a few people on the other and so we just went proportionately,’ it’s not that at all.”

The bill package had multiple hearings in front of the House and Senate Judiciary committees. Lambert says he was only able to speak at one.

Advertisement

“That not only violates the Open Meetings Act, that is clear viewpoint discrimination and in violation of the First Amendment,” said Lambert.

Lambert admits this isn’t the first topic to get this treatment and it’s even been done under Republican control, but that’s even more reason to stop the behavior.

“The fact that they’re being ignored, especially so blatantly, should cause concern for people regardless of what side of this issue they find themselves on,” said Lambert.

If they win their lawsuit, it will not overturn the laws or even stop future bills from passing. But it will create a court ruling the legislature must follow or else face stricter penalties.

Advertisement

That would be on any future bill, like the extreme risk ‘red flag’ laws currently in the committee process. The lawsuit most likely wouldn’t stop that bill.

“Let’s just say it’s true. Is it really that harmful to just hear from people to let the public come in and voice their concerns,” said Lambert. “And voice their opinions?”