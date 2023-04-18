Founder of Yooper Do-Gooders Wants to Open New Family Living Center

The Yooper Do-gooders Facebook page was started by Dean O’Brien of St. Ignace just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a page to help those who need services, donations or pretty much anything else. It has nearly 8,000 members.

Now, O’Brien has his sights on an even bigger project. He wants to open up a family living center to help parents and children who are homeless get back on their feet through education, assistance and prayer. He hopes to open the center by spring of next year.

“We have discussed 30-day programs and 90-day programs so we can help these people get out, get back on, get with DHS, get a job, get all the things they need to get back into a house, a home or apartment where they can live,” said O’Brien.

A GoFundMe page for the center was set up this week. Click here to donate.