FBI, Grand Traverse Co. Detectives Arrest Man for Child Pornography

Abraham Martin Hohnke

Grand Traverse County detectives, Michigan State Police and the FBI all worked together to arrest a man for child pornography.

The FBI gave the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office a tip about their investigation back on Apr. 5. They said a Traverse City man was uploading child porn to the internet in a private chat group.

On Apr. 13, an arrest warrant was issued for 51-year-old Abraham Martin Hohnke. The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 3 counts Child Sexually Abusive Material-Aggravated Possession, 1 count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Habitual Offender Second Offense.

Hohnke was found and arrested this week. Detectives say they found additional evidence in their search during the arrest. They also say Hohnke was on probation for a 2022 incident in Kalamazoo at the time of the arrest. He’s now in the Grand Traverse County Jail.