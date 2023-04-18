Cadillac Veterans Park Moving Forward with Pavilion Construction

A Northern Michigan park dedicated to veterans is about to take the next step in completing a major project. They still need volunteers and donations, however, to bring it over the finish line.

The Veterans Community Park in on 41 Road in Cadillac continues to grow. The trusses for the roof of the picnic pavilion have been delivered and now it’s time to put them up.

The footings were poured last fall and the columns were installed this spring.

Advertisement

Roger Bandeen, The director of Veterans Serving Veterans, says once finished, the 8,000 square foot pavilion will be able to host up to 450 people at a time. “It’s a wonderful community asset, not just for the veterans, but for the whole community. We’ll use it for receptions, reunions, hobbyist shows, farmer’s markets, crafts, shows, open houses. I mean, the list goes on and on,” said Bandeen.

Veterans Serving Veterans is still raising money to pour the concrete floors for the pavilion. They still need about $10,000 to finish that part of the project. They’re accepting donations and they’re also collecting aluminum cans to help raise money. Those can be dropped off at the park.

They do have volunteer veterans coming over to help with the trusses, but they could always use more help.

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time, click here.