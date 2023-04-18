Grand Traverse County Road Commission, Michigan DNR at Odds Over Roadkill

Jay Saksweski, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent, said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is objecting to where they can put roadkill that needs to be disposed of, even threatening fines.

“I’d personally be mad if there was a deer in my front yard. Unfortunately, our hands are tied until the DNR says you can go back to the way you had been doing things without fear of being fined,” said Saksweski.

The road commission said it was a great service that they’ve always been able to provide, until late last year.

“In late 2022, a member of our staff was approached by the DNR and told pretty explicitly that if you continue to do that, we’re going to come after you for littering,” said Saksweski.

The road commission said the DNR is objecting to their common practice of removing dead carcasses, traveling to more remote areas, and dumping them in the road right of way to decompose naturally. Something they are legally allowed to do.

“Our staff’s not like trekking out into state land to create new dump sites. So it may be public road right of way adjacent to state land, or it might be seasonal roads within the state land, but it’s always within the public road right of way,” said Saksweski.

To make matters worse, the road commission says the DNR is now backtracking saying they never said those things.

“So for someone to say that they’ve never said those things or that there was some sort of other understanding. It’s not frustrating. It’s confusing. I just don’t understand it,” said Saksweski.

Regardless, the road commission said its hoping for a resolution, and the sooner, the better.

“We need an immediate solution because, I mean, the weather is getting warmer and there’s not fewer deer on the side of the road. Those numbers are increasing every day. So we need to find some sort of amicable path forward,” said Saksweski.

9&10 News also reached out to the Department of Natural Resources. This is their official statement: