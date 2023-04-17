One Up XP Show: 24 Hours of Gaming for Charity

This past Friday, Michael Stevens and friends played video games for 24 hours straight and ate some horrible things to raise money for A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter!

A Kid Again is an organization that brings hope, happiness and healing to children dealing with life-threatening conditions. They send these kids and their entire family on adventures across Michigan from Pit Spitters games to Pistons games to zoos and much more!

Michael and his wife, Daniel Bingham, The Cherryland Ghostbusters and more raised $6,385.89! That means 182 kids enrolled in A Kid Again get to go to Michigan’s Adventures absolutely free to spend a day being A Kid Again!

If you would like more information on A Kid Again head to www.akidagain.org and look for the Michigan Chapter!