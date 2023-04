MTM On The Road: Sweetness Overload at the Sweet Shop-6:45

The Sweet Shop in Cadillac has all of your sweet favorites.

They have everything from popcorn, to chocolate molds, to their famous pretzel crunch, and there’s still more!

All handmade here in Northern Michigan, they know how to keep not only locals coming back, but visitors too with their “Snowbirds.”

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are behind the scenes in the shop getting all the exclusive details on some of locals favorites!