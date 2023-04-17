Moms Demand Action Group Witnesses Gun Reform Bills Become Law

Some Northern Michigan moms are applauding Michigan state lawmakers’ passage of stricter gun laws in the wake of the string of violence at schools across the state and nation.

Moms from all over the state were in Lansing last week to watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sign legislation for safer storage and universal background checks into law.

Molly Stanifer was one of those moms. Stanifer said that being there to witness the signing of the two bills into law wasn’t a planned thing. And it was her first time taking part, and it’s definitely one she’ll never forget.

The grassroots group, Moms Demand Action, was at the capitol last week for their annual Advocacy Day, an event where they call on state lawmakers for gun reform.

It’s something the group had been doing in recent years, but this year they were also invited to Michigan State University.

“We didn’t really know much of about the event, just that we were invited and there were a lot of Moms Demand Action volunteers there as well. And students and volunteers and gun survivor families. And then Gov. Whitmer’s crew walked in,” said Stanifer.

Whitmer signed two gun-reform bills at the campus where three students were killed and five others were injured in February.

For Stanifer and other moms that have fought so hard for change, it was a good day.

“It’s energizing to see so many, I mean, the majority of Michiganders, majority of people want a more safe community. And so seeing things in action, it’s yeah, it’s validating,” Stanifer said.

Stanifer adds that this is just the beginning.

The group has more work to do like educating people about the new gun laws, but they say this is a great start to protecting some of our most vulnerable.

“I refuse to make it like we’re okay with it, you know, like, it’s never going to be okay. So we’re not going to get used to it. Ever. And that’s how it should be. I mean, nobody should get used,” said Stanifer.

Stanifer said there’s still much more work to do. Moms Demand Action are still waiting to see if the red flag laws they were advocating for will cross the finish line.