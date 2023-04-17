Michigan Grants $16 Million to Local Recycling Centers

It’s Earth Week and Michigan has seen a drastic increase in the recycling rate in the past few years but it’s not nearly enough.

Michiganders recycle just about one-fifth of the materials that could be recycled. Boosting those numbers is a key goal for the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE. It will take extra work to see improvement in rural areas.

Recycling

“People will continue to just throw things away because it’s cheaper,” said Cindy Johnson of the Northeast Michigan Materials Management Authority.

Advertisement

Recycling is an idea everybody seems to support but don’t always follow through, unless it’s made easy. It hasn’t always been easy in Michigan but it’s getting better, to the tune of 620,000 tons recycled last year.

“It equates to an average of 110 pounds per person each year,” said Regina Strong, EGLE Environmental Justice Public Advocate

Despite being a state that relies heavily on the environment, Michigan’s recycling rate was well behind neighboring states.

“The rate has risen from 14% in 2019 to 19% last year,” said EGLE Recycling Market Development Specialist Matt Flechter. “And now it’s up to 21%.”

Advertisement

It’s improving but the goal is even higher.

“Governor Whitmer and the state legislature are committed to working with EGLE to raise Michigan’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025 and 45% by 2030,” said Strong.

At a recycling ‘State of the State’ press event, EGLE announced $16 million in grants for recycling centers. One of them being the Northeast Michigan Materials Management Authority in Alpena.

It’s a small recycling center looking to build a new facility and offer recycling service to six counties.

Advertisement

“Curbside will always be a challenge in Northern Michigan because of the distance in between communities and houses,” said Johnson.

For rural areas, it’s not just the difficulty collecting the materials but having the room for it.

“At the facility that we’re currently in, we just can’t take any more product,” said Johnson. “There’s just no room.”

It’ll be a long time before recycling is as easy and well funded as the regular trash management but modernizing the system and investing is a good first step.

“Our new facility will have conveyor belts, a sorting system, all of the nice things,” said Johnson. “Right now we have a Bobcat with a magnet on it to pick up the metal out of the plastics. That’s the best we have right now.”