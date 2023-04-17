Michigan Department of Transportation Hosting First Adopt-a-Highway Pick Up for 2023

This Saturday is Earth Day, and if you want to help keep the environment clean here’s your chance.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has their first Adopt-a-Highway pick up of the year this weekend for the Lower Peninsula.

It starts April 22 and goes until April 30. People are asked to volunteer in groups of three to adopt a section of highway to clean.

“These adopt a highway. Volunteers perform a really valuable service for everybody in Michigan. It really shows their commitment to their communities when they get out to make Michigan more beautiful for all of us,” Dan Weingarten, the U.P. MDOT Communications Representative, said.

You can join in on the clean-up by clicking here.

Pick up for the Upper Peninsula is May 6-14.