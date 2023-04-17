Leland Bounces Back With Big Win Over Benzie Central

BENZONIA - After suffering a pair of tough setbacks at the McBain NMC Comet Cup Tournament over the weekend, the Leland Comets bounced back with an 8-1 victory over Benzie Central on a snowy Monday afternoon.

Six different Comets scored goals in the contest, led by Addi Waskiewicz and Sutton Leiter with two goals apiece. Cameron Flees had a goal and two assists, while Mallory Lowe added a goal and an assist.

Kadence Popour scored the lone Benzie Central goal late in the first half to make it a 5-1 game at halftime.

With the win, Leland (4-2) improves to 4-0 in Northwest Conference play, while the loss drops Benzie Central (0-3) to 0-2 in the Northwest Conference.

Leland travels to fellow Northwest Conference unbeaten Glen Lake on Tuesday, April 25th. Benzie Central’s next game is on the road at Hart on Friday.