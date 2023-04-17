Houghton Lake Man Already in Jail is Arrested for 2022 Overdose Death

Chase Arthur Rosenthal Chase Arthur Rosenthal from Houghton Lake

Michigan State Police said Monday that an arrest has been made in a 2022 overdose death case.

Troopers said that on the evening of May 28, 2022, MSP Houghton Lake Post troopers were sent to a residence on Houghton Heights Manor in Roscommon Township for an unresponsive 47-year-old man who was being given CPR by his fiancée.

The fiancée said she arrived at the residence to find the man unresponsive on the bed and that he had a syringe stuck in his arm, troopers said. The fiancée removed the syringe, called 911 and began CPR until troopers arrived and attempted to revive the man using Narcan. Houghton Lake EMS then arrived and took over lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead when he arrived at Grayling Munson Hospital.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, troopers said, and an investigation was launched. On April 6, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Chase Arthur Rosenthal of Houghton Lake.

Rosenthal, who was already in the Roscommon County Jail, was informed of the new charges on April 13, troopers said. Rosenthal was charged with one count delivery of controlled substance causing death, and one count delivery of controlled substance less than 50 grams.

His next scheduled court appearance is on April 21.