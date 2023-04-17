Grant Me Hope: Tyina

For this week’s Grant Me Hope we meet 13-year-old Tyina, a sweet, kind and quiet girl looking for her forever home.

Tyina is in the seventh grade and likes to read, color and watch TV. She also loves to bake, especially chocolate chip cookies, brownies and cake.

She likes to watch shows like Big Time Rush and Sister Sister, or scary and funny movies. Her favorite movies are :Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Greatest Showman.”

When she was little she wanted to be a ballerina and then a baker, but she’s still no sure what she wants.

Her ideal family will look like brothers and sisters, and a cat with a mom and a dad that takes good care of her.