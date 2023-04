Someone in Michigan is one million dollars richer after winning the $1 million Powerball prize.

The lucky player matched the five white balls from Saturday night’s drawing. Check your tickets, those numbers are: 1, 33, 24, 56, and 59.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford back in February, 2020.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $235 million dollars for Monday night’s drawing.