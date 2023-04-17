Cadillac Asks for Community Input about the Market at Cadillac Commons

The city of Cadillac is asking for input on proposed improvements to the Market at Cadillac Commons.

The city is poised to apply for a grant that would make seasonal improvements to the space, but as part of the application process, Cadillac needs to hold a public hearing

City manager Marcus Peccia said the grant would pay to make improvements that would allow the space to be used year-round. The grant would also pay to add bathrooms, making it more attractive for people renting the space.

Peccia said it also would solve a long-time complaint that there are no public restrooms on the East side of Lake Street.

“If we win, replacing of the windscreens with an overhead door system. As you can see, the windscreens are pretty much all gone at this point. As well as installation of new bathrooms and some other nice amenities. Looking at maybe a sound system and some other creature comforts,” said Peccia.

The federally funded block grant would give the city $750,000 to make the improvements to the facility.

They held a public hearing at city hall Monday at 6 p.m.