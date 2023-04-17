After Nearly a Decade, Farwell Fair Returns as Memorial Weekend Carnival

After no fair for nearly a decade the Farwell Labor Day Committee in Clare County are hoping to bring the fun back to the Farwell Fairgrounds.

The Farwell Fair began in 1906 starting on Main Street until it eventually made it’s way to the Farwell Fairgrounds. That is until a drop in attendance left Farwell without a fair for almost a decade.

“Basically the last seven years the property sits there. We do three demolition derby’s a year and then the rest of the time it just sits there, and that’s kind of a waste of space,” explains Farwell Labor Day Committee Member, Cheryl Uhrig.

Advertisement

Uhrig says they had to end the fair because they didn’t have a big enough turnout.

“Financially we were just not able to do it anymore. We weren’t bringing in enough money for the bigger carnival circuits to want to come in here. It just got impossible to do,” Uhrig admits.

Farwell Labor Day Committee

However, that is until recently. After receiving the communities feedback the Farwell Labor Day Committe has decided to bring back the fair only this time a little bit earlier.

“We finally got a good deal with this carnival circuit. So, we’re going to try starting it and doing it on Memorial Day weekend as opposed to Labor Day weekend. Hopefully then we can make it more successful,” Uhrig hopes.

Advertisement

She says the new Memorial Weekend Carnival will be relatively small this year but hopes to add on and make it a staple in the community for generations to come.

“I have a two-year-old grandson and another one on the way and I would like them to have something to look forward to as they get older. To be able to have those memories of going to the carnival with grandma like I did with my family,” Uhrig says.

Click here to find out more information and how you can get your tickets to Memorial Weekend Carnival.