Golf Courses Benefit From Great Weather Before Winter Returns

Some early tee times on the season. Mother Nature let a lot of courses across the area open early and now she’s about to quiet things down again.

This past Friday was a popular starting date for courses in Northern Michigan. As they are always looking to squeeze out every day they can, many opened early to take advantage of that summer-like weather.

Lakewood on the Green

“With the weather this week, they did their magic and got the course ready,” said Keneth Justin, golf director at Lakewood on the Green near Cadillac.

The beginning of golf season in Northern Michigan can always be hit or miss, you can plan for a start date but often Mother Nature decides.

“We were slotted to open on Friday, April 14, so you know we opened on the 10th,” said Justin, “We were able to get that done.”

Lakewood on the Green jumped at the chance for a few extra days. You don’t want to waste any day in the seventies with the sun shining.

“Yesterday, I think we did around 150 rounds. I only had a few openings from 10 AM - 5 PM,” said Justin, “There’s just a couple slots I didn’t fill.”

For a business that needs to make as much money as possible in about a 7-month span, this is a great start.

“This is just a bonus. We like it. The course is in great shape and I think people are ready to get out,” said Justin.

It seems short lived. Those sunny summer-like days seem to be taking a break for a while as cooler temps and rain fill the forecast.

“If it’s raining, snowing and below 50, we’re closed,” said Justin, “You’re just staying open for one or two golfers, it’s pretty tough.”

It was a bit of a false start but a good sign of things to come. Adding in extra customers is easier in the beginning than the end, when courses need to prep before the snow hits.

“I don’t know the exact date, but we already have a close date in October,” said Justin, “It just lets maintenance do their thing and get the course prepped for winter.”