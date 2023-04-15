4 From The Four: An Inside Look at Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery - and More

Each week here on 9&10, we’ll highlight four of the must-see stories from the past week that aired on the four. Be sure to tune in every weekday, and check out our special four webpage here!

1. BrewVine: New Wines at Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery in Petoskey

Springtime means a lot of new items from wineries across Northern Michigan. For this week’s BrewVine, Bill Froehlich and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery in Petoskey for a look at some new wines and how the winery plans to celebrate the release.

2. Life in a Hospital Three Years After Start of COVID Pandemic

It has been three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that flipped our worlds upside down, and no one can relate more than those that work in our healthcare industry. Laura Glenn from Munson Health Care joins us to talk about how COVID-19 not only changed the medical field, but how these changes are affecting health care right here in Northern Michigan.

3. MI Healthy Mind: Collegiate Recovery Community at MSU

On this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, they are discussing one young woman’s struggle to overcome addiction and the support she found in her collegiate recovery community. MSU’s collegiate recovery community is a university-funded program that provides a safe, supportive space for students in recovery, offering social events, professional and peer counselors and a substance-free lounge.

4. Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: New Buildings on the Farm

On this week’s Growing, Eating and Educating with NanBop Farm, Farm Director Andrea Bushre shows us the latest construction on the farm. So follow us as we bring this vision to life!



