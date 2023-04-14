Two Traverse City Organizations Partner Together to Plant Native Shrubs

Earth Day is next week and a pair of organizations in Traverse City came together to make their environment a better place.

The Grand Traverse Conservation District and Traverse City Light and Power partnered to plant native shrubs along Grove Street and the Tart Trail Thursday.

This comes after an invasive plant species was growing on power lines and had to be cut down, and it wasn’t just volunteers form both organizations coming out to help.

Advertisement

“We even had one of the neighbors here come out and and help plant. And it just gives a really good feeling to make it make a better habitat and make it look nicer,” Daren Dixon, the TCLP Operations Manager, said.

Traverse City Light and Power also says it’s great to gain experience with these kind of projects for the future.