Traverse City Group Takes Aim at Curbing School Gun Violence

Some Northern Michigan people are brainstorming ways to decrease school shootings by having dialogues that they hope will spur real change.

On the heels of new gun safety legislation in Lansing, people locally are also doing their part.

In Traverse City, people have started a group called Safer Kids, Safer Schools. The goal is to increase the safety and well-being of youth in schools and the community.

Jay Berger, Co-founder of Safer Kids, Safer Schools, is emotional as he talks about why he started the group, “Safer Kids, Safer Schools.

“This is just embarrassing. Why do we have to do this? It’s not right. It pisses me off. It makes me angry,” said Berger.

Berger, a grandfather, said he felt helpless after recent school shootings, especially after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed, and 17 others were injured.

“If people are going to be tired of babies getting killed, it would have stopped after Columbine, after Parkland, after Sandy Hook. But slaughtering innocent kids isn’t enough,” said Berger.

He said he wanted to do something big.

“When I got this fire lit under me. I wanted to go chain myself to the school, you know, and say, all right, you know, we’ll get a bunch of people to chain themselves to the doors and get the teachers to go on strike,” said Berger.

But Berger said he realized there were better ways to make change.

“The thing that we learned is that we can’t ask the school to do everything. The community has to step up and be better involved in mentoring youth and giving them opportunities and getting involved,” said Berger.

“Safer Kids, Safer Schools’ created a draft report and now are asking for input from the community. The group is holding several sessions, the first one was held Thursday night at Traverse City Central High School.

For people like, Dee Zuidersma, a mom of three kids, that’s great news. Zuidersma said having dialogues to see what can be done locally to combat gun violence is definitely needed.

“As a parent, it’s really hard. It’s hard to drop your kids off at school. It’s hard for me to pull in to the campus and see that there’s officers posted, you know, on the grounds, because it’s always in my head. Is this going to be is this the day?” said Zuidersma.

Safer Kids, Safer Schools said another session will be held next Monday at the same location, Traverse City Central High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, you can email the group at sksstc2022@gmail.com.

A third session is scheduled to take place over zoom on Wednesday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The task force says they planned it that way so anyone who has a concern on school safety and gun violence is invited, even if you are not from the area. The group said that gun violence affects nearly everyone in the community.

To register for the zoom session, please click this link.