Traverse City Central High School Marketing Class Starts New Business

A class at Traverse City Central High School is getting first-hand business experience while donating to a good cause.

They created a business for their marketing class this semester called Deepwater Dunes.

Students are responsible for marketing their products, and this semester they chose to sell water bottles, beach bags and stickers.

Advertisement

A dollar from each sale will be donated to For Love of Water in Traverse City.

“They just understand more of what goes into running the business. So when they support a business or they start their own business or they study business, these skills are so helpful to them, especially the communication and teamwork and working together with each other. And it’s really important to hone in on those skills,” Becky Harvey, a teacher at Traverse City Central High School, said.

If you’d like to purchase any of the class’ products, click here.