Top News: Benzie Co. Man Guilty of Killing Wife, 2 Sons - and More

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan:

1. Benzie County Man Found Guilty of First Degree Murder

The Benzie County prosecutor confirmed that Robert Freebold has been found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder. Freebold was accused of murdering his wife and two adults sons in Elberta in November 2020. His trial started April 3 and wrapped up Wednesday when the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

2. Local Attorney Reacts to New Gun Laws; Gun Store Owner Raises Concerns

Not everyone is pleased with the new gun laws, as some people in Northern Michigan are raising concerns. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signing of two new gun control laws, with a possible third on the way, has some people upset, and gun advocates threatening to sue.

3. 1 Million Michiganders Will Get Their Record Cleaned

Tuesday was Clean Slate Day, the day where hundreds of thousands of crimes were expunged from the records of Michiganders, allowing them to move on from mistakes in their past and be able to get jobs, loans and housing that may have been out of reach. “This was justice. This is justice. This is what justice looks like,” said David LaGrand, former state representative who sponsored the bill in 2020.

4. Roscommon Co. Deputies Help Ponies On the Loose

In Northern Michigan, we’re used to pedestrian crossings, deer crossings, even bear crossings. But two deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office came across a pony crossing Tuesday morning. The department says, “These two adorable Shetland ponies were located on Lansing Road in Markey Twp. They were rustled up ... and safely returned to their home.”

5. Hagerty Cuts 4% of Its Workforce, Mostly In Traverse City

On Wednesday, Hagerty auto insurance announced that it is cutting 4% of its workforce. They say the workers losing their jobs are mainly based in Traverse City. This isn’t the first cutback at Hagerty. A little more than a year ago, the company cut 6% of its workforce.

6. Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools Closed After Overnight Shooting

The superintendent of Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools said Thursday morning that police told them to close schools due to an emergency situation in the community. Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police confirmed that late Wednesday night, Montmorency County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Lewiston. The driver, a 56-year-old Lewiston man, sped away and a short pursuit was initiated, state police said. The suspect’s vehicle became disabled, troopers said, and the driver fled on foot. As the driver ran, he turned and fired an unknown number of rounds towards the deputy, troopers said.

7. To Live Year-Round on Mackinac Island, ‘You Have To Have A Pioneer Spirit’

Offseason on Mackinac Island, the silence is as loud as a roar. “You can hear your heartbeat,” said island resident Brian Findley. “If the waves aren’t crashing and the wind whipping, it’s an incredible silence that you just don’t experience until you’ve been out in the woods on a still night.” Brian and Christina Findley, owners of the Small Point Bed and Breakfast, have lived full-time on the island for two years. Brian’s parents opened the bed and breakfast in the 1970s. As a child, Brian would help his parents open, close and tend to the business over the summers.

8. Flo Rida Coming to the National Cherry Festival Stage

The National Cherry Festival has an exciting announcement about their performance lineup this summer: Flo Rida will be coming to the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Sunday, July 2.

9. Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Finds 2 Ships Lost In the Same Storm

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says they recently found two ships that sank in Lake Superior more than 100 years ago. On Nov. 18, 1914, the Steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson, both hauling lumber for Edward Hines Lumber Company (known today as Hines Supply). A terrible storm hit, and the three ships were lost. All 28 people aboard were killed, and Hines Lumber lost almost a quarter of their fleet at once.

10. Warmer Weather Not So Good for Michigan Fruit Farmers

The warm weather this early is seen as a gift to some in Northern Michigan, but for others it’s not the weather they want just yet. The warmer temperatures have people breathing a sigh of relief, but for some area farmers, like Timothy Tubbs, they’re holding their breath. “If it gets too cold, we could get some freeze damage. If the bugs are too far along from this warm weather this week. Hopefully things don’t move too fast, and it hopefully isn’t early the near future. We don’t have any severe cold weather also,” said Tubbs.



