TCLP Recognized Nationally for ‘Exceptional’ Electric Reliability

A local power company is getting national recognition for their service.

According to a press release, American Public Power Association (APPA) awarded Traverse City Light and Power for, ‘exceptional electric reliability in 2022.’

APPA awarded Traverse City Light and Power based on their lack of power outages throughout the year. Something Traverse City Light and Power’s Operations Manager, Darren Dixon, attributes to the improvements they’ve made and continue to make.

“We’re a company that provides electric to citizens of Traverse City and some areas outside of it so it’s really important to provide a good electric service,” Dixon says.

Dixon says they’ve won the award in the past, but are excited to be recognized again. He says they hope to continue their exceptional reliability for 2023 as well.