Road Collapses In Chippewa County After Water Culvert Gives Out

A culvert failed in Chippewa County Thursday evening, leading to a road collapse on a main street that leads to Barbeau and the Neebish Island ferry.

15 Mile Road is the only paved, and most popular, route to areas along the St. Marys River in Barbeau.

Around 8:30 p.m., the road caved in from the high flow of water rushing through the aged and weakened culvert.

The Chippewa County Road Commission is now working to make the necessary repairs.

“We try to keep up with the bad ones, any ones that are going bad. We can tell by the road sinking or if there are potholes in the road by the culvert that might be washing out. We try to get ahead of it but there are a lot of culverts,” said John Payment of the Chippewa County Road Commission.

The road is expected to reopen Friday evening or Saturday morning.